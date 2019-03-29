Blackpool keeper Christoffer Mafoumbi tips Mark Howard to bounce back from injury

Blackpool’s Christoffer Mafoumbi has backed fellow goalkeeper Mark Howard to make a full recovery from his long-term injury.

The club’s number one keeper ruptured his Achilles in the 3-0 defeat at Burton Albion last month and has since undergone surgery.

It is an injury that is likely to keep Howard out of action for an extended period of time, with the 32-year-old already ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Mafoumbi, who suffered a similar injury three seasons ago, has since taken the goalkeeper’s jersey after returning from international duty with Congo.

The 25-year-old was in fine form at Valley Parade last week as Blackpool ran out 4-1 winners against Bradford City, a game where Mafoumbi was denied a clean sheet by a stoppage-time consolation goal for the home side.

Mafoumbi made his frustration clear to see when the goal went in, having earlier made an excellent penalty save to deny Eoin Doyle when Pool were leading 2-0.

With Mafoumbi expected to feature in every game between now and the end of the season, her knows he has to take full advantage of this opportunity.

“I was waiting to go but after the injury to Mark I decided to come back and help the team for the next few games,” he revealed.

“It’s a seven-hour flight, but I was still in Paris when they called me so that’s not as bad. I was back quite quickly.

“I had the same injury as Mark has suffered three years ago so I know what it’s like. It takes a long time to recover but I know Mark will come back.

“These injuries happen in football so it’s now given me a chance to play well.”