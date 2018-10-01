Blackpool in Lancashire Senior Cup action against Wigan Athletic

Blackpool travel to Wigan Athletic tomorrow in the first round of the Lancashire Senior Cup.

READ MORE: Blackpool players will keep their feet on the ground



Terry McPhillips is expected to name a strong side, with first-team players who didn't start during Saturday's 2-2 draw at Peterborough United likely to be included.

The game kicks off at 1pm at Wigan's Christopher Park training ground. Supporters are welcome to attend.

The Seasiders were due to be in league action tomorrow night away at Gillingham, but that fixture has been rearranged until Tuesday 6 November, kick-off 7.45pm.

The match has been pushed back a month owing to pitch improvements imminently taking place at Priestfield Stadium.

Blackpool's Saturday, October 13 trip to Sunderland could also be subject to change due to potential international call-ups.