Blackpool hero Nathan Delfouneso is unhappy but won't be 'moping'

Blackpool’s weekend matchwinner Nathan Delfouneso has expressed his disappointment at finding himself out of the team in recent weeks.

READ MORE: Fans backing Blackpool for the play-offs

Despite enjoying an impressive season, the 27-year-old has been named on the bench in each of Pool’s last four games.

Given the goalscoring form of Armand Gnanduillet and Joe Dodoo, Delfouneso has had to bide his time and look to make an impression off the bench.

That’s exactly what he did on Saturday, scoring three minutes from time to seal a 2-1 win over play-off rivals Charlton Athletic.

Despite speaking of his delight at earning Pool a vital win, Delfouneso failed to hide his frustration at not starting the game.

“I think everyone here will know that (I was disappointed),” he said. “But the gaffer has made his decision. I’ve got to respect that but it doesn’t mean I have to be entirely happy with it.

“I’ve just got to keep doing what I’m doing whenever I’m on the pitch and keep training so that I’m ready to produce.”

When asked if he expects to be back in the starting line-up at Oxford United on Saturday after his crucial winner, Delfouneso added: “You’ll have to ask him (Terry McPhillips) that but all I can do is try to keep performing like I have all season.

“Everyone knows I’m extremely disappointed not to be in the team but there’s no point me moping about it. I’ve just got to get on with it.”

Delfouneso’s dropping to the bench has coincided with McPhillips changing the formation.

Having adopted a 4-2-3-1 system for the vast majority of the season, which saw Delfouneso excel in a winger’s role, Pool have changed to 3-5-2 for their last five games.

When Pool first fielded the new system, Delfouneso did start but struggled to make an impact in an unfamiliar number 10 role in the 2-1 win at Southend United.

He was dropped to the bench for the following game, the 3-0 win against Burton Albion, and hasn’t started since.

But Delfouneso is adamant he is more than capable of playing well for Blackpool, whatever system the manager opts to use.

He said: “I’ll be honest, I feel confident playing anywhere, whether that’s in a front two, just behind or as part of a three.

“Obviously I was playing week in, week out, then I had a little bit of a rest, let’s say, and I have to give credit to the job Joe and Armand have done up there.

“But I’m not going to stand here and lie to you by saying I’m happy with it. I’m not but I’m not a disruptive person and I will keep working hard.

“I will keep supporting the team, keep trying to do the best possible and I just need to get back on the pitch as quickly as possible.”