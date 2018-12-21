Blackpool have some tired bodies after extra-time FA Cup exploits, admits Mark Howard

Goalkeeper Mark Howard has admitted there are likely to be some tired bodies in the Blackpool changing room after their midweek exploits in the FA Cup.

The Seasiders were pushed all the way by Solihull Moors in their second round replay on Tuesday night, eventually coming out on top 3-2 after extra-time.

Howard revealed it was a physically demanding game, too, which took its toll on Blackpool’s players.

“There really are (some tired bodies” the 32-year-old said.

“We’ve had a few tough games recently, a few tough away trips. It’s nice to be back at home this week ... but it’s been a long game.”

Fortunately for Pool their efforts didn’t prove in vain as they set up a third-round home tie against Arsenal.

But Howard says the players can’t afford to dwell too much on that game as they have got four to play in League One before they welcome the Gunners to Bloomfield Road.

“We’ve got a lot of games between now and then, so it’s back to the league now and we’ve got a lot of points to play for,” he said.

“The squad is going to get used now and a lot of players, so we’ve just got to stick together and keep going.”

Terry McPhillips’ men must now turn their focus to another key game this weekend, with play-off rivals Barnsley travelling to Bloomfield Road.

“We played them in the cup earlier in the season and they are a good team who have a lot of movement,” Howard added.

“Obviously last year they were in the league above but we are striving to carry on our league form and hopefully we’ll get the result.”