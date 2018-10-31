Blackpool have 'half a chance' of beating Arsenal says Terry McPhillips

Terry McPhillips believes his Blackpool side have “half a chance” in tonight’s “mouthwatering” Carabao Cup fourth-round tie away to Premier League giants Arsenal.

The Seasiders forget their league campaign for one night as they travel to London to take on the 13-time English champions at their magnificent Emirates Stadium.

It is a reward for Blackpool’s fine form in the competition, dispatching Barnsley, Doncaster Rovers and QPR to reach the last 16.

And manager McPhillips says his side could cause an unlikely upset if they repeat their performances of previous rounds.

“It’s a really mouthwatering game. The lads are buzzing,” he said. “We will go down there and give it our best shot.

“In the three games we’ve played on Tuesday nights in the Carabao Cup we’ve made loads of changes but we’ve played ever so well.

“In the last game against QPR I thought we were different class.

“If we can play like we have been playing in this tournament, then we might have half a chance.”

Taking on a Premier League side would be an uphill battle for any club from the third tier, but Blackpool’s task has been made even tougher by Arsenal’s superb form under new boss Unai Emery.

The Gunners are unbeaten in 11 games in all competitions, winning 10 of them.

McPhillips added: “It’s a great game for us, isn’t it? It’s a massive club and a team who are on the best run in Europe at the moment.

“It’s a great stadium, and a club with a great manager and great players. But we will have a go because we’ve got nothing to lose.

“They’ve got some schedule as well, so we studied the game they played against Brentford in the last round.

“I think they made a full team of changes. You sort of expect that but you never know, do you? They can do what they want.

“It doesn’t really matter because whichever team they play is going to be full of top- class players, internationals, and it’s going to be hard.”

McPhillips can’t wait to lead out his Blackpool team at the Emirates in what will be just his 10th game as a manager.

“It’s incredible,” he said. “I never expected that but it’s football and stuff happens.

“Now I’m going to be taking the team at Arsenal and that’s fantastic for myself as well as the players and staff.

“We’re going to give it our best show and see where it takes us.”