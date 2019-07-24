'Blackpool have got themselves a quality keeper': Fans' verdict on signing of Rangers shot stopper Jak Alnwick

Jak Alnwick became Blackpool's seventh signing of the summer yesterday
Blackpool bolstered their goalkeeping options yesterday in the absence of injured number one Mark Howard with the loan signing of Rangers shot stopper Jak Alnwick.

Here's how Pool fans reacted to the acquisition on social media: