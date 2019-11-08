Blackpool handed Jordan Thompson injury boost ahead of FA Cup tie against Morecambe

Jordan Thompson is back to full fitness and is expected to be available for Blackpool's FA Cup first round tie against Morecambe on Saturday.

The midfielder has missed Blackpool's last two games with a knee injury he sustained in training, prior to the 4-3 win against Peterborough United.

The 22-year-old was rated as 85 per cent fit for Tuesday night's EFL Trophy game against Wolves' Under-21s, but Simon Grayson opted to leave him out to make sure he's fully recovered for the weekend.

Thompson, who will miss Pool's next league game against AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, November 16 through international duty with Northern Ireland, is now back and available for selection.

“He trained on Thursday and Friday last week and he did some work on Tuesday night (before the EFL Trophy game)," Grayson said.

“I think I said the other day he was about 80 per cent fit for the game on Tuesday but we just gave him an extra few days to get ready for the weekend.

"Other than that, everybody seems to be fit and available.

“We’ve got one or two players that will disappear on international duty after the weekend but, as it stands, it’s nice to have a selection problem.

“We’ll have 11 players out there on Saturday, with seven subs and a few out of the squad - which is a nice, pleasing position for me."

Thompson isn't the only player that will be missing through international duty next week, with both Rocky Bushiri and Christoffer Mafoumbi also like to receive call-ups.

That could give Blackpool the chance to postpone the game against AFC Wimbledon should they wish, however it's understood they're unlikely to do so.

Grayson added: “You should be given the option (to postpone) even if you have one player in an international squad because it deflates your squad.

“You got the recognition for the individual player, but it hampers you in a way, so that rule needs to change.

“Whether it will do, I don’t know, as people don’t tend to think about clubs in League One or Two having players that are at international level.”