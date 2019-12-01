Blackpool hand debut to 16-year-old starlet Tony Weston in FA Cup win against Maidstone

Simon Grayson handed a debut to young Blackpool starlet Tony Weston in today's FA Cup second round win against Maidstone United.

The 16-year-old was given a standing ovation after being introduced as an 89th-minute substitute for Liam Feeney, as Pool ran out 3-1 winners to put their name in the hat for tomorrow night's third round draw.

Weston still had time to show glimpses of his potential, closing down Maidstone defenders and showing bags of enthusiasm.

The forward, who has scored 14 goals for the youth team already this season, could have also been slipped through on goal late on only for Sullay Kaikai to ignore his run.

The debut caps off a whirlwind week for Weston, who was given his first taste of being in and around the Blackpool squad when he travelled down to Suffolk for last weekend's 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town.

While he wasn't named in the squad, he was taken out of school to stay with the first-team in the hotel on the Friday night before taking part in the pre-match warm-up at Portman Road.

Weston was then an unused substitute in Wednesday night's EFL Trophy defeat to Scunthorpe United.

While the attacker didn't get onto the pitch, he still earned the praise of Grayson who admitted he considered bringing him on to "show up" one or two of the senior players.

Weston could feature for the Seasiders in Tuesday's Central League Cup fixture against Fleetwood Town, which kicks off at 1pm.

He was named on the bench in today's FA Cup tie ahead of Ryan Hardie, who was left out after his disappointing display against Scunthorpe in midweek.