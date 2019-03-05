Blackpool great Charlie Adam looks forward to returning to Bloomfield Road as a spectator and maybe as boss

Former Blackpool favourite Charlie Adam believes the future is bright for the Seasiders and has refused to rule out a sensational return to Bloomfield Road.

The Pool legend, who enjoyed a memorable three-year spell at the club under Ian Holloway, has described this weekend’s homecoming as a “moment in history” for the Seasiders.

Fans are waiting to flock back to Bloomfield Road on Saturday for what is expected to be a sell-out against Southend United, with 11,500 home tickets sold by last night.

Stoke City midfielder Adam told The Gazette: “It’s been carnage the last few years but it’s nice that’s finally come to an end and the real people of the football club can now go and support their team.

“The supporters have been amazing with me since I joined 10 years ago and it’s great they can look forward to Saturday. This could change the whole picture for the town and the club, and it’s something we should all look forward to.”

While the 33-year-old can’t make it to Saturday’s game, the Scot will return to Bloomfield Road as soon as he can.

“We should all as a group, and I include former players in that, go and enjoy what is a real moment of history. Hopefully we can all be a part of it and the team can push on,” he said.

“I’m hoping to catch a game between now and the end of the season and enjoy the atmosphere.

“I’m really looking forward to going back because it’s a long time since I’ve been there.

“My kids have never been there, and I look forward to taking them and showing them what we achieved. As soon as I can, I’ll get up for a game.

“I still live in the area but I’ve never said much because it’s not about me. It’s not about the past – it’s about the future now.

“It’s a wonderful club to be a part of. Let’s see what it can be in the future.

“I speak to a couple of lads there, like Jay Spearing, so I know what’s been going on but I’ve never really said anything or done anything because it wasn’t right.”

When asked if he could rule out a return to Bloomfield Road, Adam said: “No, absolutely not.

“Blackpool is where I felt I played my best football. If ever there was a manager’s capacity or a coaching capacity, you never know what the future brings.

“But ruling out a return? Absolutely not.

“Blackpool is close to my heart. I love the club and I hope one day there is an opportunity to return in any sort of capacity. We’ll see what the future brings.”