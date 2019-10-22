Blackpool goalkeeper Mark Howard joins Salford on emergency loan deal

Blackpool goalkeeper Mark Howard has joined fellow League Two Salford on a seven-day emergency loan deal.

The experienced shot stopper, who has only recently returned from a long-term injury lay-off, goes straight into Salford's squad for their trip to Mansfield Town tonight.

The 33-year-old featured for Blackpool's reserves earlier this month in what was his first action in seven months.

He was also named on the bench in the Seasiders' EFL Trophy defeat at Carlisle United last week.

Howard was forced to undergo surgery last season after rupturing his Achilles in a game against Burton Albion in March.

Pool boss Simon Grayson said: "I had a call from Salford last night to ask about Mark and we felt that it was a good opportunity for him to go and get a couple of games in."