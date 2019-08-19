Blackpool goal hero Ryan Edwards says: It wasn't pretty or enjoyable ... but we won

Playing poorly yet finding ways to win could be a useful habit for Blackpool this season, says Ryan Edwards

READ MORE: Simon Grayson speaks out over fixture 'madness'

The defender scored his first goal for the club in Saturday’s hard-earned 2-1 victory against Oxford United and admitted the Seasiders were very much second-best.

But the 25-year-old says the points are all that matter. “We will play much better than that and not come away with anything at times this season,” he said.

“I know it was a cup game against Macclesfield on Tuesday but look how well we played and we were knocked out – that’s a prime example of it.

“We’ve got the three points against Oxford and now we’ll move on to Tuesday. It wasn’t pretty, it wasn’t nice and it wasn’t enjoyable to be honest, but the points are in the bag and that’s another three.

“We’re still unbeaten, so we’re delighted with three wins out of three.”

After bagging his first goal in tangerine, the summer signing says it’s down to him and his defensive team-mates to chip in with as many goals as possible.

“I wouldn’t say there’s pressure on me but I did say at the start of the season that someone of my size should be getting goals,” Edwards said. “I got five for Plymouth last season.

“Me and Tilty (Curtis Tilt) should be chipping in with goals. It’s a long season and you can’t always rely on your forward players. You’ve got to get goals all around your team.

“You’ve got to score from set-plays, especially on days like Saturday when it wasn’t going for us.

“In an even game, a set- play could be the difference and that proved the case against Oxford.”

The Seasiders make the long trip down to Gillingham tonight (7.45pm) looking to make it four wins from four in League One.

The Gills enjoyed a free weekend after their scheduled fixture against cash-strapped Bury was postponed.

But Edwards remains confident Simon Grayson’s men can earn another positive result to maintain their good start to the season.

“That will be a real tough test. It’s never an easy place to go,” he said.

“Steve Evans’ teams have a way to play. They’re not going to be like Oxford, where they got it on half-turns and got into pockets.

“They’re going to go with a lot of direct football and they will have big men up there.

“It will be a different test for us but we will have to find a way to win, whether that be ugly again or whether we play like we can and play our way to three points.”

