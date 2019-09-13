Blackpool go back to basics following Coventry City loss last weekend

James Husband says it’s been back to basics for Blackpool this week.

The Seasiders have returned to the training pitch with a point to prove after suffering their first defeat of the season against Coventry City.

And Husband says that result came as a bit of a wake-up call for the Seasiders.

“It’s been back to basics this week because it was a bit of a reality check for us in the end,” he said.

“We’ve ironed a few things out this week and hopefully we will get three points.

“It’s just been general tactical things we’ve been working on. We made three mistakes we probably shouldn’t have made, both as individuals and collectively too.

“But apart from those three mistakes, we probably should have won the game, but we go again on Saturday.

“This league is not easy, as we’ve found out in the last few weeks. We’ve managed to grind out a few draws but we couldn’t manage that last week.

“Don’t get me wrong, Coventry are a good side. We knew that before the game from all the reports we’d seen.

“They have a certain style of play but we more than matched them at the start of the game, so we were a bit disappointed with the way the game finished.

“We’ve just got to take the positives out of it and learn from it.”