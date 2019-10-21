Blackpool game holds no fear for Wycombe after Sunderland win, says Gareth Ainsworth

Gareth Ainsworth says tomorrow night's game against Blackpool holds no fear for his high-flying Wycombe Wanderers side.

The Chairboys are the league's surprise package so far, sitting in second place after 13 games, just one point adrift of leaders Ipswich Town.

Fresh from inflicting a 1-0 defeat against Sunderland at Adams Park on the weekend, Ainsworth says the Chairboys can approach Tuesday's game with plenty of confidence.

He said: "Sunderland, Blackpool and Rotherham in one week? Three draws would have been decent from that run of fixtures.

"But we've already got the equivalent of three draws, so we can really go at these games without too much fear.

"I think we travel well, in fact I know that, and the new people coming in has allowed us to have an overnight stay in Blackpool. That probably would have been a day-trip a couple of years ago.

"That gives us more preparation which will be key as we'll stay at Rotherham on the Friday as well.

"But I don't think it does any harm to have these boys go away together, it just builds that bond we've already got.

"I thought we probably deserved more than the one goal against Sunderland but I'll take a 1-0 any day of the week.

"I'm pleased, I'm proud, but we will be ready to go again on Tuesday."