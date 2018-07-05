Blackpool forward Scott Quigley joins Port Vale on-loan

Blackpool striker Scott Quigley has joined League Two side Port Vale on a season long loan deal.

Blackpool forked out a sum believed to be in the region of £35k to secure Quigley on a two year deal from Welsh outfit The New Saints (TNS) last summer.

But the forward has failed to force his way into Gary Bowyer's League One starting line-up, with just nine league substitute appearances, five EFL Trophy starts and no goals to show for his time at Bloomfield Road thus far.

The striker did enjoy a fruitful loan spell with National League side Wrexham though.

Quigley arrived at the Racecourse Ground in January and bagged eight goals in 17 league matches, seven of them coming in his first eight matches.

That form peaked the interest of a number of clubs with League Two side Port Vale winning the race for his signature.

Quigley has linked-up with his new team mates at Vale Park today as he aims to make his first EFL start.for the League Two side.