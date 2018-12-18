Blackpool forward Joe Dodoo admits it's 'easier' to play in a front two

Blackpool forward Joe Dodoo admits he prefers playing up front with a strike partner to being the sole attacker.

READ MORE: Blackpool boss issues positive update on fitness of key duo ahead of Solihull Moors FA Cup replay



The on-loan Rangers man was given the task of playing on his own up front in Blackpool’s 2-0 defeat at Oxford United on Saturday.

The 23-year-old has previously found form playing alongside Armand Gnanduillet, leading to a spell in which he hit the back of the net four times in just four games.

However, Dodoo he failed to reach the same heights at Oxford’s Kassam Stadium last weekend.

And although Gnanduillet was brought on at half time to join him in attack, by then it was too late as Blackpool were already two goals down.

When asked what sort of role he prefers, Dodoo told The Gazette: “I don’t mind either way.

“As a two it’s obviously easier because you’ve got a partner up there but I think as a one I can do the same things.

“It’s different because at times you can be isolated but as a striker that’s your job – you have to hold the ball up at all costs.

“Either way I’m fine with it. That’s the way I train and as a striker you’ve got to be able to do both.

“It’s been good with Armand. We’re two different types of player.

“It took us a while to get to know each other but I think we’re getting better as the games go on.

“I’m understanding his game a bit more now, which is making it a lot easier for me to read what he is going to do.

“We’ve both scored some goals, so it’s going well for both of us.”

Dodoo initially struggled for game time with the Seasiders but has been a regular starter in recent weeks.

With the busy festive schedule on the horizon, the forward accepts he may find himself out of the team as manager Terry McPhillips looks to protect him for the long-term.

He added: “There are a lot of games over this period.

“It’s difficult and it’s taxing but as a player you want to play every game, no matter what condition you’re in.

“It’s hard for a player to say no because they want to play. You will never be happy not to play but it’s also important you stay fit all year round.

“As a player you’re never happy if you’re not playing, so I can’t really fault anyone who isn’t happy.

“If you’re doing well, you have to go out there and take your chance.

“You can’t give the manager any excuses not to select you.

“I think it’s important that you perform when it counts. If you do well, then you should be in the team.

“If the manager sticks by his word, then it should be pretty straightforward.”