Blackpool, Fleetwood Town, Peterborough United and Doncaster Rovers' rivals eye BIG January deals - League One and Two gossip

January is fast approaching, with League One and Two clubs eyeing reinforcements.

Here, we round-up the latest EFL transfer news – simply scroll down and click through the pages.

Portsmouth are monitoring Motherwell midfielder Liam Polworth. (Portsmouth News)

Crystal Palace have enquired about the possibility of signing AC Milan and ex-Sunderland forward Fabio Borini in January. (Sunderland Echo)

Kenny Jackett has stated he doesnt want any of his players to leave Fratton Park on loan in January. (The News)

Scott Isherwood has joined North Leigh on loan from Bristol Rovers. (Various)

Crystal Palace are expected to move for Wolves and Wimbledon-linked Bohemians player Andy Lyons. (HITC)

Darren Fergusons Peterborough are set to battle Portsmouth and Burton for Cheltenham's Ryan Broom, 23. (Portsmouth News)

Sunderland are interested in young free agent Scottish winger Owen McGinty. (Scottish Sun)

Doncaster Rovers captain Ben Whiteman has committed his long-term future to the club - signing a contract extension which will keep him at the Keepmoat Stadium until the summer of 2023. (Various)