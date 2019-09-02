Blackpool first-team coach provides recruitment update ahead of 5pm transfer deadline

First-team coach Ian Dawes says there is no panic to add to the Blackpool squad ahead of today's 5pm transfer deadline.

The Seasiders have already made 13 additions this summer so, unlike a lot of other sides in League One and Two, aren't expecting to be busy on deadline day.

Dawes, taking press duties for tomorrow's EFL Trophy game against Morecambe, hasn't ruled out the club doing any further business but insists Pool are in no desperate need.

“I think we’ve had a good window so far, we’ve brought some good players in," he said.

“I think the squad has improved but there’s still a couple of hours to go until that 5pm deadline.

“Who knows what the next couple of hours can bring, you never really know until the deadline is done.

“We just don’t know yet. There may be one, but you just don’t know. It’s just talks and it’s always difficult to say.

“Players will have clubs phoning them desperate to sign them but we’re not desperate, so we’ll see how it goes.

“I think the consensus all around is that we’re happy with what we’ve got. The only way we’ll take anybody - and I’m sure the gaffer will agree with this - is if it’s going to make us better.

“There’s no rush, there’s no panic, but there will be other teams who will be panicking. But we’re not in that position because we’ve had a really good window, so we can have a comfortable few hours.

“I haven’t been at this club for as long as others but I’d imagine this is quite a rare situation for Blackpool, where everything is quite settled.

“We had a good core of players last season but we said over the summer we wanted to improve and add to it without panicking and I think we’ve done that.”

There could, however, be an outgoing from Bloomfield Road, with Adi Yussuf still in talks with Macclesfield Town over a possible loan move.

The striker only arrived at the club earlier in the summer on a free transfer from Solihull Moors.