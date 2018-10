Blackpool will face Blackburn Rovers in the second round of the Lancashire Senior Cup later this month.

The match will be played at Blackburn's Senior Training Centre on Wednesday, October 24, kick-off 12pm.

Supporters are welcome to attend.

Blackpool beat Wigan Athletic 2-1 in the first round thanks to goals from Christoffer Mafoumbi and Joe Dodoo.