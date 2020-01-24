Blackpool finally confirm the signing of Chris Maxwell following goalkeeper's release from rivals Preston North End

Blackpool have finally completed the signing of Chris Maxwell following the goalkeeper's release from rivals Preston North End.

The shot stopper, who has been training with the Seasiders all week, has signed a short-term deal until the end of the season having had his contract at Deepdale cancelled on Wednesday.

The 29-year-old reunites with Simon Grayson for a second time in his career having made the move to Preston from Fleetwood Town in 2016.

Maxwell, who went on to make 83 appearances for Preston during his three-year stay, has also previously played for the likes of Cambridge United and Wrexham.

The keeper has been out on loan with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian this season, making 17 appearances, but he’s not featured as much in recent weeks following the arrival of new manager Jack Ross - leading to his recall.

Maxwell becomes the first player to move between the Lancashire rivals since Andy Little signed for the Seasiders on loan during the 2015/16 season.

“I’m really excited (about the move)," Maxwell said.

"When the opportunity arose to work under Simon Grayson again, it was something that jumped out at me to be honest.

"I’m really glad it’s finally done and I’m looking forward to my time here.”

Grayson has been keen to bolster his goalkeeping options following the injury Jak Alnwick suffered on Boxing Day.

The on-loan Rangers man has subsequently undergone successful surgery on his arm but is now facing the prospect of 12 weeks on the sidelines.

Last season's number one Mark Howard has recently returned to the fold, starting the last five games.

Having initially looked a little rusty, Howard delivered an impressive display in Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Lincoln City - saving Tyler Walker’s first-half penalty.

Fellow shot stopper Christoffer Mafoumbi has since departed the club on loan, joining League Two strugglers Morecambe.

Chief executive Ben Mansford said: “With the injury to Jak Alnwick, it was important that we brought in a proven goalkeeper to provide the best competition possible and in signing Chris, we have done just that.

"Chris has the required ability, experience and personality to handle the business end of the season and we are all pleased to have him with us until the end of the season.

"Welcome Chris.”