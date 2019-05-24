Blackpool finalise pre-season plans by adding another friendly to their schedule

Blackpool have finalised their pre-season plans by adding a midweek trip to Southport to their list of summer friendlies.

The Seasiders will travel to Haig Avenue on Tuesday, July 23, kick-off 7.30pm.

It will be their penultimate friendly of the summer.

Blackpool last faced Southport in a friendly back in 2017, when Kyle Vassell, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Armand Gnanduillet all scored in a 3-1 win.

The Seasiders will begin their pre-season preparations with a trip to Spennymoor Town, although the fixture will take place at Shildon AFC's Dean Street ground owing to improvement works taking place at Spennymoor's stadium.

Terry McPhillips' men will follow that up with a short midweek trip to Mill Farm to take on National League neighbours AFC Fylde.

The following weekend Pool will split their squad to face two friendlies on the same day, away at Barrow and Altrincham.

The Seasiders will then finish their pre-season campaign with a home game against Blackburn Rovers after their midweek trip to Southport.

The club are likely to play a couple of behind-closed-doors friendlies, with one expected to be against Dundee during their training camp in St Andrew's.

Pre-season schedule:

Saturday, July 13 - Spennymoor (A)

Tuesday, July 16 - AFC Fylde (A)

Saturday, July 20 - Barrow & Altrincham (A)

Tuesday, July 23 - Southport (A)

Saturday, July 27 - Blackburn (H)