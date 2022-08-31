Blackpool FC transfer news live on deadline day as Nottingham Forest chase Josh Bowler
Last updated: Thursday, 01 September, 2022, 07:41
What Appleton said about deadline day after last night’s game
Michael Appleton unsurprisingly had to field a number of questions about transfer deadline day after last night’s defeat to Blackburn Rovers.
The Seasiders are set for a big day of business, with a potential Josh Bowler exit on the cards.
Appleton remains hopeful of signing one or two new players, with last night’s defeat proving more quality is required.
Matty Virtue, meanwhile, could also be set for the exit door with Appleton’s former side Lincoln City linked with a move.
Today feels like a big day
Righly or wrongly, today feels like a big day for the Seasiders. Last night’s defeat to Blackburn Rovers only served to ram home that point.
Michael Appleton’s side are in need of quality, something Michael Appleton is only too aware of. Losing Josh Bowler could also have a major say in how Blackpool’s season transpires.
As usual, I’m expecting the usual rollercoaster on deadline day. There will be times where it appears nothing is happening, before things all come to a head at once. In my experience, that’s just the way it goes.
Please join us throughout the day. I might need the company!
Are loans still an option?
Somewhat surprisingly, Michael Appleton revealed on Tuesday that Blackpool are still taking an interest in the loan market.
That’s despite Blackpool already having five on their books, the maximum allowed in a match-day squad.
What business could be done?
There’s no point beating about the bush, a lot of what happens today depends on Josh Bowler.
The 23-year-old continues to be the subject of heavy speculation from Premier League newcomers, while Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth, Fulham and Watford have also been credited with interest.
Yesterday it was reported that Blackpool had rejected a fresh £3.5m bid from Forest for their star man and were holding out for £4m plus extras.
It seems inevitable Steve Cooper’s side will fork out the money eventually, although who knows what might happen as the clock ticks down to the deadline?
Elsewhere, Matty Virtue could also depart with League One sides Lincoln City and Shrewsbury Town taking an interest.
In terms of incomings, Michael Appleton still wants one or two more signings. Central midfield is known to be a priority.
Sheffield Wednesday’s Fisayo Dele-Bashiru continues to be linked, but it’s understood the Owls have no intention of selling this window.
