Blackpool FC transfer news live on deadline day as Nottingham Forest chase Josh Bowler

There’s no point beating about the bush, a lot of what happens today depends on Josh Bowler.

The 23-year-old continues to be the subject of heavy speculation from Premier League newcomers, while Blackburn Rovers, Bournemouth, Fulham and Watford have also been credited with interest.

Yesterday it was reported that Blackpool had rejected a fresh £3.5m bid from Forest for their star man and were holding out for £4m plus extras.

It seems inevitable Steve Cooper’s side will fork out the money eventually, although who knows what might happen as the clock ticks down to the deadline?

Elsewhere, Matty Virtue could also depart with League One sides Lincoln City and Shrewsbury Town taking an interest.

In terms of incomings, Michael Appleton still wants one or two more signings. Central midfield is known to be a priority.