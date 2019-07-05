Blackpool FC season ticket update: Sales closing in on 5,000

Blackpool FC are closing in on 5,000 season ticket sales ahead of the 2019/20 League One campaign.

Just shy of 200 season tickets have been sold in the last week, with the recent spike coinciding with Simon Sadler’s unveiling as the club’s new owner.

The latest figure stands at 4,818, up from 4,651 the previous week.

The club now has 29 days to meet its 6,000 target before the first game of the season, when Blackpool welcome Bristol Rovers to Bloomfield Road.

However, should sales surpass that 6,000 figure this summer, a further target of 10,000 will be put in place.

The club had just over 1,800 season ticket holders when the interim board were first appointed by the receiver back in February.

Sadler, speaking at Monday night’s fans’ forum, said it was his desire to see average crowds of 10,000 this coming season.

“I want as many people to come to the matches as possible,” the new owner said.

“I think the current figure is a great number of season tickets to have sold. The more the merrier.

“I think the club has set a target of 6,000 and I think it would be great to get over that.

“If we can get an average over the course of the season close to 10,000 I think that would be an incredible achievement.”