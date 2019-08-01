Blackpool FC season ticket update: Latest figure on eve of new 2019/20 League One season

Blackpool FC have sold 5,315 season tickets with just one day remaining until the start of the new 2019/20 League One season.

READ MORE: How far can the feelgood factor take Blackpool this season?



Just over 200 season tickets have been purchased in the last seven days as excitement builds ahead of the new campaign.

It is hoped a positive result against Bristol Rovers on Saturday and, possibly a new signing or two, could see sales creep ever close to the club's 6,000 target.

The Seasiders had just over 1,800 season ticket holders when the interim board were first appointed by the receiver back in February.

The club are also offering tickets for just £1 for children aged between five and 11 for the Bristol Rovers game, while Under-5s go free.

Season ticket holders also have the opportunity to buy a maximum of four discounted match tickets to bring along additional friends and family.

"We’re all set to kick-off a new era at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, August 3 – and we want you and your friends to be part of it," the club said.

"The visit of Bristol Rovers for our League One opener will be the club’s first competitive game under the ownership of Simon Sadler, while Simon Grayson returns to the dugout for a second spell as manager.

"There’s never been a better time to reintroduce your friends to Blackpool FC."

The club has also announced a new partnership with local business Macro’s Health Bar for the new season.

As part of the deal, the health bar will provide nutritious food and shakes for the first-team squad, club staff and supporters, as well as sponsoring the dugouts at Bloomfield Road.

Children in the new Family Stand will also receive a free wrap at every home game.

“This is a partnership that has so many benefits throughout the club," managing director Ben Hatton said.

"We are particularly pleased to be encouraging healthy eating in the stadium and are delighted that Macro’s Health Bar will be catering for children in the new Merlin Family Stand.”