Blackpool FC season ticket update: Another 100 sales in last week

Blackpool have now sold 5,110 season tickets with nine days remaining until the start of the 2019/20 League One campaign.

Exactly 100 season tickets have been purchased in the last seven days as excitement builds ahead of the new campaign.

The club now has just over a week to meet its 6,000 target before the first game of the season, when Blackpool welcome Bristol Rovers to Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders had just over 1,800 season ticket holders when the interim board were first appointed by the receiver back in February.

The club are also offering tickets for just £1 for children aged between five and 11 for the Bristol Rovers game, while Under-5s go free.

Season ticket holders also have the opportunity to buy a maximum of four discounted match tickets to bring along additional friends and family.

"We’re all set to kick-off a new era at Bloomfield Road on Saturday, August 3 – and we want you and your friends to be part of it," the club said.

"The visit of Bristol Rovers for our League One opener will be the club’s first competitive game under the ownership of Simon Sadler, while Simon Grayson returns to the dugout for a second spell as manager.

"There’s never been a better time to reintroduce your friends to Blackpool FC."