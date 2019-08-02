Blackpool FC's squad numbers for 2019/20 League One campaign

Blackpool have announced their squad numbers for the new season.
New signing Joe Nuttall has been designated the number 24, while fellow summer arrival Ryan Hardie has taken the number nine shirt.
Rocky Bushiri, who signed on loan from Norwich City yesterday, will wear number four.
Numbers two and six have both been left vacant.
Pool's squad numbers:
1. Mark Howard
3. Nick Anderton
4. Rocky Bushiri
5. Ryan Edwards
7. Nathan Delfouneso
8. Jay Spearing
9. Ryan Hardie
10. Sullay Kaikai
11. Liam Feeney
12. Michael Nottingham
14. Harry Pritchard
15. Jordan Thompson
16. Curtis Tilt
17. Matty Virtue
18. Ben Tollitt
19. Adi Yussuf
20. Ollie Turton
21. Armand Gnanduillet
22. Jamie Devitt
23. Jak Alnwick
24. Joe Nuttall
25. Callum Guy
26. James Husband
28. Jack Sims
32. Rowan Roache
33. Yusifu Ceesay
34. Nathan Shaw
37. Christoffer Mafoumbi