Blackpool FC's squad numbers for 2019/20 League One campaign

Blackpool have announced their squad numbers for the new season.

New signing Joe Nuttall has been designated the number 24, while fellow summer arrival Ryan Hardie has taken the number nine shirt.

Rocky Bushiri, who signed on loan from Norwich City yesterday, will wear number four.

Numbers two and six have both been left vacant.

Pool's squad numbers:

1. Mark Howard

3. Nick Anderton

4. Rocky Bushiri

5. Ryan Edwards

7. Nathan Delfouneso

8. Jay Spearing

9. Ryan Hardie

10. Sullay Kaikai

11. Liam Feeney

12. Michael Nottingham

14. Harry Pritchard

15. Jordan Thompson

16. Curtis Tilt

17. Matty Virtue

18. Ben Tollitt

19. Adi Yussuf

20. Ollie Turton

21. Armand Gnanduillet

22. Jamie Devitt

23. Jak Alnwick

24. Joe Nuttall

25. Callum Guy

26. James Husband

28. Jack Sims

32. Rowan Roache

33. Yusifu Ceesay

34. Nathan Shaw

37. Christoffer Mafoumbi