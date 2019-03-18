Blackpool FC's new board to host fans' forum later this month

Blackpool supporters will get the chance to quiz the club’s new board at a fans’ forum later this month.

Ben Hatton, Michael Bolingbroke and Tim Fielding are all due to attend the meeting, which will be held at Rowley’s restaurant inside Bloomfield Road.

The availability of fellow board member Ian Currie is yet to be confirmed.

The forum will take place on Wednesday, March 27, starting at 7pm.

The board hopes the meeting will help assist them with understanding the fans’ requirements as the club begins to plan for next season in the post-Oyston era.

Topics under discussion will include: season ticket pricing, travel, requirements of exiled supporters, stand allocation, communication, community engagement, the appointment of an Supporter Liaison Officer and what else can be done to deliver the best matchday experience.

The meeting is invitation-only but around 50 supporters, including the different fan groups, are expected to attend.

Additional places will be allocated to the wider fan base, with a draw at random to be held to decide on those in attendance.

Please register your interest and send answers to non-executive director at timfielding82@icloud.com by 7pm on Thursday, March 21.