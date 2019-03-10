Blackpool FC's board calls on fans to 'set an example' after pitch invasion

Blackpool Football Club's board has today released a statement calling on fans to set an example and remain off the pitch following yesterday's pitch invasions.

The Seasiders' 96th-minute equaliser in their 2-2 draw against Southend United on Saturday sparked wild scenes of celebrations among the 15,000 or so Blackpool fans.

It saw supporters spill out onto the pitch where they mobbed the Blackpool players.

The supporters soon departed the pitch but the game was immediately brought to a conclusion by the referee after briefly taking the players off the field of play.

The club said: "The board of Blackpool Football Club would like to thank the thousands of supporters who returned to Bloomfield Road for the homecoming match against Southend United.

"More than 15,000 Blackpool fans attended the fixture, resulting in the club recording its biggest home crowd for more than 40 years.

"The incredible atmosphere made a huge difference to the players, many of whom had never witnessed anything like that in their own stadium.

"We know that you will all maintain that passion for the remainder of the season and fully acknowledge the excitement and emotion of scoring a 96th-minute equaliser on such a memorable day in the history of Blackpool Football Club.

"However, we must implore ALL supporters to remain in the stands, no matter what the situation. No spectators or unauthorised persons must encroach onto the pitch.

"Having worked so hard to reach this point, it would be such a shame to run the risk of FA sanctions and see the club fined or forced to play matches behind closed doors.

"The Blackpool story has captured the hearts and minds of football supporters far and wide and highlighted the power of a club’s fan base.

"Let’s make sure that remains the case and we all set an example for club and supporter conduct moving forward."