Blackpool FC rewarded for topping League One respect table

Blackpool FC has been awarded £20,000 by the FA for topping last season's League One respect table.

READ MORE: Striker Steve Davies just needs a change of luck says Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips



The award highlights the team's exemplary disciplinary record, which saw the Seasiders receive the lowest number of yellow cards (54), while no Blackpool player received a red card all season.

The recognition also highlights the respect shown towards match officials and opposing players.

The FA's Respect Programme was launched in 2008 with the aim of uniting the game and ensuring that football is enjoyed in safe and inclusive environments.

The £20,000 prize will support the work carried out by Blackpool FC Community Trust.

Chief executive Ashley Hackett said: “It comes as no surprise that the club has won this award - the attitude of the players and coaching staff, both on the pitch and on community visits, has always been extremely professional.

"They have always been very supportive of our projects and we thank them for their continued co-operation.

“This is a great gesture from the FA and is a resource that is greatly appreciated and will be used to further our work within the Blackpool Community.

“In the past season, Blackpool FC Community Trust worked with 20,329 different people and delivered 9,503 sessions to our local community. Our youngest participant was four-months-old and we have provision available to all ages, with our oldest participant being 90 years of age.

“We were proud to launch a number of new provisions, including more work to support local people to gain employability skills and qualifications, a wider programme for the over 50 age range, including sporting memories and sessions focused at veterans, whilst also continuing to work with every school in Blackpool and delivering free community-based provision at 13 different sites each week, for young people to engage in regular sporting activities.”