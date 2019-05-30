Blackpool FC release statement on sale process

The joint receivers of Blackpool FC have issued a statement to confirm that work is continuing to complete the sale of the club.

READ MORE: Nathan Delfouneso delighted with new deal at Blackpool

Supporters had expressed concern that no information had been released by the club since the May 15 deadline for bids.

The statement from Paul Cooper and David Rubin reads: "The Joint Receivers are acutely aware that the loyal fan base of Blackpool Football Club are eager to be updated with regard to the outcome of the sale process.

"Supporters will also be aware of the Court Appointed Receivers' need for confidentiality until the process is concluded.

"The Joint Receivers continue to work daily to conclude the sale process and wish to assure the supporters that as soon as they are in a position to update them they will do so without delay.

"The Club continues to be run day to day by the excellent management in place pending the outcome of the sale."

The receivers were appointed by the High Court in February to oversee the sale of Blackpool FC with a view to paying off Owen Oyston's outstanding debt to the club's former director and investor Valeri Belokon.