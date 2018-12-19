Blackpool FC record-holder Bill Slater dies at 91

The history-making former Blackpool player Bill Slater died yesterday at the age of 91.

Though best remembered for his later achievements with Wolverhampton Wanderers, inside left Slater made history with Blackpool as the last amateur to play in an FA Cup Final.

Clitheroe-born Slater was a member of the Seasiders team

beaten 2-0 by Newcastle in 1951, when Jackie Milburn scored both goals.

Slater was still a college student at the time and continued his studies on moving on to Brentford later that year and then to Wolves in 1952. He was at university when he became the only part-time player to be named footballer of the year in 1960.

Slater had signed for Blackpool as a 16-year-old in 1944 but did not make his debut until 1949, going on to make 20 League appearances.

His other claim to Seasiders fame was the goal he scored in 11 seconds against Stoke in 1949. This remains the fastest goal by a Pool player, though it was matched by James Quinn 46 years later.

He would make up for his Wembley heartache in 1960, when he won the FA Cup with Wolves to add to his three league titles with the Molineux club. He was capped 12 times by England and later awarded the OBE and CBE.