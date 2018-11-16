Blackpool FC opinion: Seasiders’ squad deserves to pick up plaudits

You can’t fail to be impressed by the manner in which Blackpool have responded to their recent dip in form.

The Seasiders’ season, which so far has exceeded the expectations of most fans and onlookers, looked in danger of being derailed just a few weeks ago.

After being beaten by Fleetwood Town for the first time in a league game in their history, Terry McPhillips’ men then took Arsenal all the way in the Carabao Cup before eventually going down to a brave 2-1 defeat.

Pool, now exhausted by their efforts at the Emirates and depleted by injuries and suspensions, then suffered a damaging 3-0 home defeat to lowly Bristol Rovers.

At that point it would have quite easy for the Blackpool players to submit meekly and drop down the table. Given the situation at the club, no one could have blamed them.

But that isn’t in the nature of this squad, who have bounced back in style with three straight wins in league and cup, two of them on the road in 560-mile round trips to Gillingham and Exeter City respectively.

It’s even more striking that Blackpool have picked up those victories despite making wholesale changes for each fixture.

There were three changes to the side at Gillingham, another five in the FA Cup at Exeter the following Saturday and then seven more for the Checkatrade Trophy win against Accrington Stanley.

It is credit to those players that have been on the fringes of the first team for so long that they have come in and performed so well.

Now the Seasiders look in good shape, with a number of key players close to a return in Mark Howard, Marc Bola and Jay Spearing. Donervon Daniels returned during the week and Paudie O’Connor and Armand Gnanduillet have served their suspensions.

With a fully fit squad, Pool should be able to go from strength to strength.