Blackpool FC on BBC Two: How much will Owen Oyston pocket from TV coverage of FA Cup second round clash?

Blackpool's FA Cup second round clash at non-league Solihull Moors has been selected for coverage on BBC Two, it has this morning been confirmed.

Blackpool's trip to face National League Solihull will be screened on BBC Two on Friday, November 30 (7.55pm kick off).

Solihull, who are managed by former Blackburn Rovers, Leicester City and England goalkeeper Tim Flowers, are currently sat in fifth in their division after winning 11 of their 19 league games.

They reached the second round with a 2-0 win against Hitchin Town on Sunday.

The BBC have announced Dan Walker will present the live match from Solihull, with expert analysis from former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin and ex-England women and Arsenal defender Alex Scott.

Simon Brotherton will be joined in the commentary box by former England and West Ham defender Matthew Upson.

With Blackpool fans continuing to boycott their games over Oyston's running of the club, many will be concerned at how much the 84-year-old could personally pocket from the televised game.

Each club is paid £75,000 for being selected for TV coverage.

The winner of the second round tie will also receive £54,000, with Pool having already pocketed £36,000 for their 3-2 win against Exeter City in the first round.

Blackpool will also receive 45 per cent of the gate receipts.