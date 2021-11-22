Blackpool FC launch ticket incentive for the second half of the Championship campaign

Fans can now get their hands on a 'part season ticket' that will give them access for 10 league games between now and May.

According to the club, the ticket offers "significant savings" when compared to the price of purchasing separate match tickets on a match-by-match basis.

The price of the part season ticket for an adult ranges from £160 to £400, depending on which area of the ground you wish to sit in.

The standard price is £200, an equivalent of £20 per game, while there are also offers for seniors, under-18s, age five to 11 and under-fives.

Hospitality packages, meanwhile, are available for Club Matthews and Club 1953.

The games included in the offer are:

- Millwall (22 Jan)

- Bristol City (5 Feb)

- AFC Bournemouth (12 Feb)

- Reading (26 Feb)

- Swansea City (12 March)

- Sheffield United (16 March)

- Nottingham Forest (2 April)

- Birmingham City (18 April)

- Derby County (30 April)

All fixtures are subject to change.

To find out more, click here.