Blackpool FC deadline day update: Latest news on Cameron Brannagan, Ollie Norburn, Josh Bowler and more

The Gazette understands a bid in the region of £800,000 has been rejected for Oxford United midfielder Cameron Brannagan.

It’s the latest offer to be knocked back, following previous bids lodged earlier in the window.

We could hear more on this during the day as Oxford boss Karl Robinson is set to partake in his usual pre-match press duties ahead of his side’s game against Wigan Athletic tomorrow.

The Posh are today being linked with other players in that position, including a return for Reece Brown - who is now at Huddersfield Town - and Jon Nolan, who has today been let go from Ipswich Town.

As for Josh Bowler, the chances of him remaining a Blackpool player look a lot better than they did yesterday.

Neil Critchley is looking to add to his Blackpool squad ahead of tonight's 11pm deadline

Nottingham Forest are the side to have shown the most interest in Josh Bowler this month, but that’s since quietened down in recent days. The latest reports suggest they’re focussing more heavily on Millwall’s Jed Wallace.

Fulham, another side that have been strongly linked, could lose winger Fabio Carvalho to Liverpool, but it’s understood any deal would involve the 19-year-old staying at Craven Cottage on loan until the end of the season.

If Carvalho stays, it seems unlikely they’d want Bowler as well.

As for Bournemouth, they look close to sealing a deal for Peterborough’s Siriki Dembele rather than going all out for Bowler.

So while a lot can change, it all seems relatively promising for the Seasiders as it currently stands.

In other news, we’re still awaiting confirmation of Joe Nuttall’s move to Scunthorpe United, while it’s understood one or two younger players could head out on loan today.

Bez Lubala, meanwhile, has completed a loan move to League Two side Northampton Town. It comes after the winger was recently cleared of rape allegations in a court in Brighton.Things will inevitably heat up as the day goes on, you’d imagine.

A reminder that the transfer window closes at 11pm tonight.