Blackpool FC deadline day LIVE: Seasiders face nervy wait for Crewe man, right-back conundrum is solved, frustration in midfield search

Blackpool were linked with a move for Crewe winger Owen Dale earlier in the window.

Their initial approach was knocked back by the Railwaymen, but the Seasiders have now reignited their interest ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.

Dale was left out of Crewe’s squad tonight for the second game running as Dave Artell named a relatively strong side for their EFL Trophy group game against Shrewsbury Town.

Artell has yet to say anything publicly about Dale’s absence.

It’s understood the 22-year-old is keen to move though and wants to test himself in the Championship, where he could be reunited with former Crewe teammate Ryan Wintle.

Dale made his debut for Crewe in August 2017 and has since made 109 appearances, scoring 15 times.

But 12 of those goals came last season in 48 appearances in the best season of his career to date.