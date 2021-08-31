Blackpool FC deadline day LIVE: Seasiders face nervy wait for Crewe man, right-back conundrum is solved, frustration in midfield search
It's likely to be a hectic day at Bloomfield Road today as Blackpool look to complete their summer transfer business ahead of tonight's 11pm deadline.
Follow our blog below for all the latest news as it breaks throughout the day...
Blackpool FC transfer deadline day - LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 23:34
- Transfer window closes at 11pm tonight
- Seasiders likely to be busy with both ins and outs
- Dujon Sterling becomes club’s first deadline day signing - and he’s a right-back!
- Jordan Gabriel seals sensational return after successful loan spell
- Pool knocked back for two midfielders
An update of sorts...
The window
Is now officially closed.
But we now await news on whether or not Pool have been able to force through a late move or two. A deal could always be complete, it could just be a matter of officially announcing it. Documentation can always prove tricky, after all...
We await with bated breath.
One winger in at Crewe? One to depart...?
Former Seasider seals late move
20 minutes to go
Will the Seasiders get Owen Dale over the line? Could there be another late move in store?
Hold onto your hats, we won’t have to wait long to find out.
More information emerges
According to football transfer website Football Insider, Blackpool have agreed a £500,000 fee for Crewe winger Owen Dale.
The Seasiders now face a late race to get the deal over the line before the 11pm deadline.
Dale is out of contract at the end of the season and, with the winger keen to leave, it appears Crewe’s hand has been forced.
A fee has been agreed
What do we know about Owen Dale?
Blackpool were linked with a move for Crewe winger Owen Dale earlier in the window.
Their initial approach was knocked back by the Railwaymen, but the Seasiders have now reignited their interest ahead of tonight’s 11pm deadline.
Dale was left out of Crewe’s squad tonight for the second game running as Dave Artell named a relatively strong side for their EFL Trophy group game against Shrewsbury Town.
Artell has yet to say anything publicly about Dale’s absence.
It’s understood the 22-year-old is keen to move though and wants to test himself in the Championship, where he could be reunited with former Crewe teammate Ryan Wintle.
Dale made his debut for Crewe in August 2017 and has since made 109 appearances, scoring 15 times.
But 12 of those goals came last season in 48 appearances in the best season of his career to date.
The Warrington-born winger, who has also been linked with Blackburn Rovers this window, has previously enjoyed loan spells in non-league with Witton Albion and Altrincham.