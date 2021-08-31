Blackpool FC deadline day LIVE: Seasiders bring in two right-backs, MK Dons knock back bid for young star, Cameron Brannagan staying at Oxford
It's likely to be a hectic day at Bloomfield Road today as Blackpool look to complete their summer transfer business ahead of tonight's 11pm deadline.
Follow our blog below for all the latest news as it breaks throughout the day...
Blackpool FC transfer deadline day - LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 20:27
- Transfer window closes at 11pm tonight
- Seasiders likely to be busy with both ins and outs
- Dujon Sterling becomes club’s first deadline day signing - and he’s a right-back!
- Jordan Gabriel seals sensational return after successful loan spell
Millwall the destination for Ojo
Pool knocked back again
One to keep an eye on?
Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo is reportedly in talks with two unnamed Championship clubs and a Dutch outfit. Could Blackpool be one of them?
Neil Critchley will have worked with the 24-year-old before and he recently attended Liverpool’s Under-23s game against Everton.
Just a case of putting 2+2 together at this moment in time, but Pool could do with another winger...
7pm update
Just four hours remain of the 2021 summer transfer window.
It’s all been quiet since 11am, when Blackpool confirmed their second signing of deadline day. We’ve not had an in or out since then.
But just because deals aren’t being announced doesn’t mean work isn’t going on behind the scenes. I’ve been told to stay alert until tonight’s 11pm deadline, and possibly beyond, so the club are certainly trying.
He’s going nowhere
Speaking ahead of Oxford’s EFL Trophy game against Cambridge United, Karl Robinson has confirmed Cameron Brannagan will NOT be joining Blackpool.
To read his quotes in full, click here.
Owen Dale not involved for Crewe again - Pool were linked last week
Brannagan to stay at Oxford
Gabriel is back where he belongs
The Seasiders have wanted to bring back last season’s loan star for much of the summer, but had been frustrated in their attempts until today.
Pool have made a late breakthrough and have now sealed the right-back’s signature for a fee believed to be in the region of £700,000.
Not only that, Gabriel has committed his long-term future to the club - penning a FOUR-YEAR deal with the option to extend by 12 months.
It’s fair to say Pool fans are delighted. Here’s a flavour of what they’ve been saying...
Like London buses...
Blackpool began the day with no right-backs, but will end it with two!
Last season’s loanee Jordan Gabriel has joined Chelsea’s Dujon Sterling in making the move to Bloomfield Road on transfer deadline day.
The 22-year-old makes a permanent switch from Nottingham Forest for a fee believed to be in the region of £700,000.
Gabriel has also committed his long-term future to the club, signing a four-year deal with the option to extend by 12 months.
For more details on Gabriel's move,