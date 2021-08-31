Blackpool FC deadline day LIVE: Chelsea defender arrives on loan, late twist in Jordan Gabriel chase, Seasiders expecting hectic final day

Cardiff City look to be closing in on a move for Crewe midfielder Ryan Wintle, as Mick McCarthy looks to continue building his side. He's set to be available on a free transfer, with his contract approaching its expiry. (Wales Online) Photo: Gareth Copley

It’s already been a busy summer of recruitment for Neil Critchley’s side, who have brought in 10 players so far.

Cardiff City midfielder Ryan Wintle became the latest player to sign on the dotted line on Saturday, agreeing a season-long loan move.

Wintle (above) only joined Cardiff on a free transfer earlier this summer, making the move to the Welsh capital from Crewe Alexandra.

But the central midfielder, who is likely to be a replacement for the injured Grant Ward, currently finds himself down the pecking order with his new club.

It’s understood Cardiff do, however, hold the option to recall Wintle in January should they wish to do so.

Wintle joined Josh Bowler (Everton), Oliver Casey (Leeds United), Sonny Carey (Kings Lynn), Callum Connolly (Everton), Daniel Grimshaw (Man City), Reece James (Doncaster Rovers), Tyreece John-Jules (Arsenal, loan), Richard Keogh (Huddersfield) and Shayne Lavery (Linfield) in making the move to Bloomfield Road this summer.

In terms of outgoings, Ben Garrity, Liam Feeney, Alex Fojticek, Sullay Kaikai, Jack Sims, Nathan Shaw, Ollie Turton and Adi Yussuf have all left permanently.