Blackpool FC deadline day LIVE: Chelsea defender arrives on loan, late twist in Jordan Gabriel chase, Seasiders expecting hectic final day
It's likely to be a hectic day at Bloomfield Road today as Blackpool look to complete their summer transfer business ahead of tonight's 11pm deadline.
Follow our blog below for all the latest news as it breaks throughout the day...
Blackpool FC transfer deadline day - LIVE
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 09:04
- Transfer window closes at 11pm tonight
- Seasiders likely to be busy with both ins and outs
- Pool hoping for late twist in Jordan Gabriel transfer saga
What can we expect from today?
I think it goes without saying today’s deadline should be a busy one for the Seasiders. It certainly needs to be anyway.
Neil Critchley has stated repeatedly in recent weeks that the club are looking to strengthen “in one or two areas”.
While Ryan Wintle became the club’s 10th arrival of the window on Saturday evening, the Seasiders are certainly not done.
Here, The Gazette’s Blackpool FC writer Matt Scrafton takes a look at what business Blackpool could do today. Give it a read!
Blackpool lad on the move to the Championship
Transfer saga
Will he or won’t he?
That’s been the question we’ve been asking ourselves for the majority of this summer’s transfer window.
Since day one, Jordan Gabriel has been keen on returning to Bloomfield Road on a permanent basis following his successful loan spell last season.
But the Seasiders have been frustrated in their attempts to strike a deal with Nottingham Forest, who are short on options at right-back themselves.
But has that all changed at the last minute? That’s the word. What a deadline day piece of business that would be! Watch this space...
Gabriel deal back on?!
A look at the business done already
It’s already been a busy summer of recruitment for Neil Critchley’s side, who have brought in 10 players so far.
Cardiff City midfielder Ryan Wintle became the latest player to sign on the dotted line on Saturday, agreeing a season-long loan move.
Wintle (above) only joined Cardiff on a free transfer earlier this summer, making the move to the Welsh capital from Crewe Alexandra.
But the central midfielder, who is likely to be a replacement for the injured Grant Ward, currently finds himself down the pecking order with his new club.
It’s understood Cardiff do, however, hold the option to recall Wintle in January should they wish to do so.
Wintle joined Josh Bowler (Everton), Oliver Casey (Leeds United), Sonny Carey (Kings Lynn), Callum Connolly (Everton), Daniel Grimshaw (Man City), Reece James (Doncaster Rovers), Tyreece John-Jules (Arsenal, loan), Richard Keogh (Huddersfield) and Shayne Lavery (Linfield) in making the move to Bloomfield Road this summer.
In terms of outgoings, Ben Garrity, Liam Feeney, Alex Fojticek, Sullay Kaikai, Jack Sims, Nathan Shaw, Ollie Turton and Adi Yussuf have all left permanently.
Ethan Robson (MK Dons), Jordan Thorniley (Oxford United), Ewan Bange, Rob Apter (both Bamber Bridge) and Cameron Hill (Sheffield FC) have all left on loan.
It’s a blog with a bit of a difference today, as there’s no match to build up to or cover. Instead, it’s everyone’s favourite day, transfer deadline day.
The Seasiders have until 11pm tonight to complete their business and chances are, they’ll be busy right up until that deadline.
The Gazette’s Blackpool FC reporter Matt Scrafton will be with you all the way to provide all the latest news as it happens.