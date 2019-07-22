Blackpool FC confirm permanent dismissal of former chairman Karl Oyston

Blackpool Football Club have confirmed the permanent dismissal of controversial former chairman Karl Oyston.

The 51-year-old, who occupied the role between 1999 and 2018, was suspended by his father Owen last year and replaced by his sister Natalie Christopher.

It followed reports of a family feud which coincided with the family's legal wrangle with former club director Valeri Belokon.

Relations completely broke down between the father and son following the November 2017 High Court judgement, with Owen wanting to keep control of the club while Karl was reportedly prepared to wash his hands of it.

Karl even wrote to the EFL to claim his father was unfit to run a football club.

Prior to the club entering receivership, Karl had attempted to sue the club - then still owned by his father - in a dispute over wages.

Announcing Karl's departure, the club said in a statement: "Blackpool Football Club can confirm that it has today dismissed its former chairman Karl Oyston, who was previously suspended in early 2018.

"The club will be making no further comment on the matter."