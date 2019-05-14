Blackpool FC confirm deal with new finance provider to spread cost of season ticket

Blackpool FC has signed up with a new finance provider to allow supporters to spread the cost of a season ticket over a nine-month period.

The club has announced a new partnership with V21 Retail Finance following issues with the previous provider.

Clubs across the country were left in the lurch by the withdrawal of Zebra Finance from the football market.

The club said: “Having consulted with fans at a forum in March, it was made clear that a finance option to purchase a season ticket was a must for supporters, and the club has worked hard to put this facility in place.

“What’s more, the club has also agreed to absorb the cost of the arrangement fee that applies to the finance option, meaning that the cost of your season ticket in monthly installments is all that you’ll have to pay.”

Season tickets on finance are priced at post discount deadline prices, which start from £299 for adults and £249 for seniors (65+).