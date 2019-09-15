Blackpool FC condemn posts of 'racist nature' made on fans' message board

Blackpool Football Club have released a statement condemning posts of a 'racist nature' allegedly made on a fans' message board.

It relates to comments posted on the 'A View From The Tower' forum after last weekend's 3-2 defeat against Coventry City.

In a statement released today, the club said it has a "zero-tolerance" policy to racism and said any posts will be reported to the relevant authorities.

"Blackpool Football Club is deeply concerned by posts of a racist nature that have appeared on a fans’ internet forum," the statement reads.

"The club adopts a zero-tolerance policy on racism, abuse and all forms of discriminatory behaviour and will report any such conduct to Kick It Out and the relevant authorities.

"This applies to any incident that occurs inside the stadium or online. One incident is one incident too many."

The Gazette has contacted the moderators of the message board for comment.