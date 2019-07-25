Blackpool FC Community Trust to open new facility on site of old club shop and ticket office

Blackpool FC Community Trust has received a grant of £280,000 to put towards its new development in the North West corner of Bloomfield Road.

The site of the old club shop, ticket office and office space will be transformed into an Education and Community Centre, which will include four tailor-made classrooms, a family and game zone, community gym and a physical activity space.

The Trust has secured a £286,390 investment from the Football Foundation, funded by the Premier League, the Football Association and Sport England, towards its £411,390 development.

The Centre, which will open in September, will be used to host a range of the Community Trust's successful programmes, including the BTEC Education provision, Degree and Traineeship programmes and many other community engagement activities, including Sporting Memories and Football Fans in Training.

The project has been heavily supported by Blackpool Football Club and the interim board, with the Trust being given a 25-year lease on the area.

Community Trust Chief Executive Officer Ashley Hackett said: “This development has been a work in progress for almost two years, but we wanted to take our time to make sure we did it correctly.

"It would not be possible without the fantastic support from many partners including the football club, the Football Foundation and the Premier League, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their hard work, commitment and support.

“We are really looking forward to opening a community focused facility and allowing it to help us support even more people in our great community.

“This is only phase one of our project. We are hoping to develop a 3G pitch for our local community as phase two in 2020, very close to the stadium.”

The club's managing director Ben Hatton added: “This is another fantastic development for the benefit of the town and community.

"The club is proud to be supporting the Trust with the lease of this facility and looks forward to seeing the impact that this rejuvenation of the stadium has.”