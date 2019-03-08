Blackpool FC Community Trust: Now we can really make a difference

Blackpool FC Community Trust is preparing for a big day tomorrow. Blackpool are back and will have thousands of fans at Bloomfield Road to watch their team face Southend.

On behalf of BFCCT, I would like to introduce myself: I’m Ashley Hackett, CEO of the Trust.

We’re here to help make people in Blackpool’s live better and we do this with provision focused around health and well being, physical activity and sport, and education and employability.

In the past season, we worked with almost 21,000 people in our amazing town and we hope to see even more of you take advantage of our work in this great new era.

So please follow us on Twitter, like our Facebook page, visit www.blackpoolfccommunitytrust.co.uk and sign up to receive our monthly newsletters. You can also pick up our annual review beside the main door at the club shop.

Tomorrow would have also been the birthday of our chairman and club chaplin, Rev Michael Ward.

Sadly, we lost Michael in December but he would have been so proud to see everyone back supporting the club and the town coming back together.

Now we all have a chance to come together and really make a difference to our great town. You can also find out more by calling the Trust on 01253 348691.