Blackpool FC Community Trust invites fans to discuss FA Cup final appearances

Blackpool FC Community Trust is offering fans the chance to come along and participate in two discussions about FA Cup finals.

The Seasiders have reached three FA Cup Finals, winning the trophy in 1953, with two of the dates coinciding with the Trust’s weekly ‘Sporting Memories’ sessions, where fans can share memories of sport as a player or spectator.

Next Wednesday, April 24, they will be at The Grange, Bathurst Avenue, to discuss the 1948 FA Cup run, culminating in the club’s first FA Cup final appearance against Manchester United.

It runs from 10.30am-12.30pm with a chance to hear from guest speakers and see memorabilia.

Then, on May 2, the club’s victorious 1953 campaign – and that legendary final against Bolton Wanderers – will be discussed in the sponsors lounge at Bloomfield Road (1pm-2.30pm).

For further details, please call 01253 348691 or email jason.white@bfcct.co.uk