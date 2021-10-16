Blackpool FC Community Trust column: Captain Chris Maxwell plays leading role in World Mental Health Day event

Working with residents from two years old up to adults in the later stages of life, BFCCT provides a diverse range of programmes to increase social inclusion opportunities, improve physical fitness, health and education, and lessen antisocial behaviour.

Businesses and individuals worldwide came together on Sunday to recognise World Mental Health Day.

Chris Maxwell on BFCCT's Zoom call for World Mental Health Day

This day is a chance to talk about mental health in general, how to look after it and how important it is to talk and get help if you are struggling.

This year, BFCCT invited Blackpool FC captain Chris Maxwell to join some of our participants on a Zoom call.

All those invited to join the call have engaged with our community sessions and have openly shared their struggles with mental health.

Anita and Jayne have regularly taken part in our Female Team Talk sessions, focused on providing Blackpool fans with social interaction and keeping them connected to the club during the pandemic.

Jayne has been participating in our community activities for three years and attends our NAAFI break each Wednesday morning.

Jayne said: “It was really good to have a Zoom chat with Chris Maxwell and other BFCCT participants. I have been having a difficult time recently and this cheered me up. Thanks to the Community Trust for arranging it and to Chris for kindly giving his time.”

During the call, the fans’ return to grounds and its impact on players was discussed.

There is increased pressure at some clubs to do well and impress their fans.

Chris spoke about how lucky he feels to play at a club with fans who are supportive throughout every game.

Also on the call was Rob Frowen, author of a book about mental health called The Long and Winding Road.

Rob has taken part in several BFCCT programmes, showcasing memorabilia at our Sporting Memories sessions. These enable people to share their memories of sport, as a player or spectator, to help with mental health and combat loneliness.

Rob said: “Through great initiatives, the Community Trust provides support to highlight the increasing pressures that mental health issues are placing on our communities.

“With the help of Blackpool FC players, they are raising awareness of this subject, which is particularly crucial as we continue to emerge from the damaging pandemic.”

Not everybody has access to the internet and the ability to use applications such as Zoom. BFCCT have many other sessions available, from doorstep visits (with current safety measures in place) to welfare phone calls.

Fitness programmes include mobility aids and a training plan to do at home.

If you know anybody who could benefit from the engagement mentioned, please get in touch via [email protected] or 07597 786098.

I’d also like to introduce Sue, who attends BFCCT’s Every Player Counts sessions and wanted to share her story as part of World Mental Health Day.

A Community Trust staff member supported Sue at her first session and helped her to get involved in talking therapy sessions.

Five years on and Sue says: “if it wasn’t for the football sessions the Community Trust provide, I’d probably be sat at home, bored, doing nothing and not feeling good mentally.

“The support of the Community Trust staff is great. They take time to listen to me if I need to speak to them about anything. I’ve also made a lot of friends.”

Community engagement team leader Paul, who delivers on the session Sue attends, said: “Sue has always been open with the staff about her mental health. She has told me how the Community Trust have always been supportive of her. She is one of our most regular attendees and it’s a pleasure having her attend.”

These sessions are funded by the EFL Trust and Wembley National Stadium Trust, and Paul added: “The funding plays an important part in helping our participants’ mental health.

“Other participants have expressed similar statements to Sue, about not knowing what they would do with themselves if they couldn’t attend the football sessions, which help them to get out of the house and see friends.”