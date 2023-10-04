Blackpool FC: 27 of the best photos of fans sticking by the Seasiders in their defeat to Derby County- gallery
Blackpool fans watched on as Neil Critchley’s side suffered their first home defeat of the season.
By Amos Wynn
Published 4th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 4th Oct 2023, 13:33 BST
Second half goals from Korey Smith, James Collins and Martyn Waghorn helped Derby County to a 3-1 win at Bloomfield Road, with Kenny Dougall’s strike proving to be nothing more than a consolation.
Despite the loss, supporters remained behind Neil Critchley’s side throughout.
Here’s some of the best fan photos from the match:
