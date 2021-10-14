Blackpool fans will need a valid 'Covid pass' when they visit Swansea City and Cardiff City

Supporters will be refused entry to grounds in Wales unless they’re able to provide an NHS Covid Pass or proof of a negative Covid test.

The Seasiders travel to Swansea on Saturday, November 20, but don’t face Cardiff away until Saturday, February 22.

The EFL said: “It is a Welsh Government requirement for any football supporter aged 18 or over travelling to watch their team play Cardiff City, Swansea City or Newport County to present a valid Covid pass as they enter the stadium.

“Each club has its own dedicated page relating to their Covid pass policies and the EFL urges all supporters planning to attend to familiarise themselves with all the key information in advance of the fixture.”

As it currently stands, there is no requirement to show proof of a Covid pass for games that take place in England - although that could change.

The EFL added: “With the UK government preparing for a potential ‘Plan B’ scenario as part of its autumn and winter Plan, the EFL is urging supporters to ‘Be Prepared’ for the possibility of Covid pass requirements being introduced in the future.

“Further information will be issued if this is made mandatory by the government at any point.”

For more information on Cardiff and Swansea’s Covid pass policies, click here.