Blackpool fans to protest outside EFL headquarters today

Blackpool supporters are to voice their angst at the EFL today with a protest outside their headquarters.

The march, organised by supporters’ group Tangerine Knights, will see disgruntled Pool fans travel to Preston to voice their dissatisfaction at what they consider the EFL’s lack of action over the running of their football club.

The protest is due to take place from 2.30pm onwards and fans of football clubs from across the country have been urged to join them.

A spokesman for the Tangerine Knights said: “For far too long now the EFL haven’t listened to fans.

“Football in general is being let down by these so-called guardians of the game and things need to change.

“They don’t appear to be accountable to anyone, apart from the clubs. They’re run by the clubs for the clubs.

“If fans have any gripes, who do they go to? There’s no independent body that will sort things out.

“The EFL just don’t want to listen. But we are prepared to shout outside their front door and hopefully it gives them the kick up the backside that is needed.”

Organisers hope that more than 200 people will be in attendance, which could include fans from clubs such as Leeds United, Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers.

Lancashire Police say they are aware of the protest and will put a “proportionate response” in place should it be required.

Chief inspector David Mangan said: “We are aware of plans by a number of fans to demonstrate outside the EFL House in Preston on Friday.

“A low-key policing operation will be in place, with fans expected to arrive by train at Preston Railway Station before walking to West Cliff for 2.30pm. The fans will then return to the station later in the afternoon.

“Our aim as always is to ensure a consistent and coordinated policing response and ensure a balance between the rights of people to peacefully protest, together with the rights of the wider public, including local businesses, to go about their lawful activities.

“We will work with Blackpool fans to facilitate their peaceful protest and provide reassurance to members of staff working at the EFL HQ along with other local residents.

"Our staff will help to minimise any disruption or disorder in the area however, if it does occur we will provide an effective, lawful and proportionate response.”

The EFL announced on Thursday it will host a meeting with concerned Blackpool supporters to discuss the ongoing situation at the football club.