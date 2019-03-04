Blackpool fans rally round to raise cash for new 'Bertha' flag ahead of homecoming game

Blackpool fans have helped raise more than £3,000 to fund a new giant flag after the last one was damaged.

A crowdfunder was launched 10 days ago following the appointment of a receiver, which has now spelled the end for despised former owner Owen Oyston.

Blackpool fans are now due to return in their droves to Bloomfield Road for the weekend's clash against Southend United, with more than 10,000 tickets already sold.

The flag was damaged by a flare during the protest dubbed 'Judgement Day 3' in May 2017.

The man behind the crowdfunding campaign, Simon Haigh, set up a Just Giving page by setting a target of £3,200 to fund a new "Bertha" flag.

The target has now been passed and any leftover cash will help subsidise the jelly and ice cream that Notarianni Ice Cream's will be providing outside Bloomfield Road.

He said: "I just want to say thank you to everyone that has donated so far.

"It really proves that, despite the long journey through bad times, your love for this football club is as strong as ever."

