Blackpool fans helped their team immensely, says Plymouth Argyle boss Derek Adams

Plymouth Argyle boss believes Blackpool's unwavering support made the difference in Saturday's 2-2 draw at Bloomfield Road.

The away side appeared to be coasting towards an away win when they led 2-0 with 85 minutes on the clock thanks to goals from Freddie Ladapo and Ryan Edwards.

But Blackpool, who had previously been well below-par, launched an unlikely comeback when Marc Bola reduced the deficit in the 85th-minute before Curtis Tilt produced a spectacular stoppage-time overhead kick to snatch a point for the Seasiders.

It was reminiscent of Blackpool's 2-2 draw against Southend United for the club's homecoming clash in March, when Terry McPhillips' men also scored late on to earn a draw.

Plymouth boss Adams believes it was the 8,343 strong crowd that inspired Pool to get a result against his side.

"The Blackpool fans helped their team immensely with the atmosphere in the stadium," Adams said.

"It has happened a few times recently where they have sucked the ball into the back of the net for them – that’s what they did again.

“The Green Army were here and were terrific for us. Unfortunately, there were a lot more Blackpool fans here and they created a very good atmosphere for their team, and that is what is required. That’s what the Argyle fans give us.

“We’ve added a point to our total. We feel we should have had three points but the great travelling support that we had here saw a very good Argyle performance.

“We’ve lost four points in the last two games from wining positions. That sometimes happens, but we’ve put ourselves in that winning position and we’ve competed well with a team that is sitting eighth in the league.”