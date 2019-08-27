Blackpool fans help crisis club Bury FC by joining volunteers cleaning Gigg Lane stadium

A group of Blackpool fans have lent their support to crisis club Bury in their desperate attempts to get Saturday's game against Doncaster Rovers on.

A team of volunteers have descended on Gigg Lane this morning to get the stadium ready for the weekend, should the fixture go ahead.

The club has until 5pm today to complete a sale to C&N Sporting Risk and avoid expulsion from the EFL.

The Shakers have yet to play a league game so far this season and sit bottom of the table on -12 points after a Company Voluntary Arrangement (CVA) proposal was approved in June.

But the club are hoping their League One encounter against Doncaster will take place as normal.

Pool fans have joined those volunteers in cleaning all 11,640 seats and sweeping all four stands.

Fans have been asked to arrive with buckets and cleaning materials as the club enters into preparations for the match despite ongoing takeover talks.

The gesture received plenty of praise on social media, with Bury supporters sending on their thanks.

"Absolutely brilliant, this is what football is about," John Blackley said.

Jon Wiggans added: "Fantastic. What lower league football is about, every football fan pulling together."

"A wonderful gesture," Jonny Crowther posted.

It comes just a few months after dozens of Blackpool fans helped clean up the Bloomfield Road stadium in preparation for the club's home matches during the receivership process.